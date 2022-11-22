Schoeberl signs with Missouri Western Golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond Senior, Sam Schoeberl officially signed with Missouri Western on Tuesday.
Schoeberl is one of Missouri's Top High School Golfers, Finishing as a Co-Winner in the State Golf Tournament in his Junior year, as well as helping lead the team to multiple top finishes at state.
The Senior choosing to stay right here in his hometown.
"I chose Missouri Western because I wanted to play college golf my whole life. And now I can represent my hometown team," said Schoeberl.
Schoeberl has played a lot of golf throughout his life, which has helped him to this level.
"Today really shows that all the hard work paid off and I can't wait to start the next turn," said Schoeberl.
But before he heads to Missouri Western, he still has 1 more season with the Golden Eagles.
"I'm so excited and I have no doubts that we're gonna go win the state championship again, and hopefully I can find myself in contention again," said Schoeberl.