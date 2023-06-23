Sports Journalist/Anchor- Storyteller

KQTV is looking for a full-time Sports Reporter/ Anchor to join our sports team. In this role, you will be required to produce daily content for sportscasts, social media, and other platforms. You will also perform other duties assigned by the sports director. We are looking for someone that has a clear understanding of finding, researching, shooting, writing, and editing good local sports stories and features. The right candidate will need to have strong storytelling capabilities and TV production values to make the stories impactful and memorable. You must have strong writing skills and a knowledge of all sports.
St. Joseph is a unique sports market located in the middle of Kansas City, MO and Omaha, NE. You will cover more than 50 high schools including state championship teams in football, basketball, and many more sports. The market features two Division II schools that have a history of winning national championships on a semi-regular basis. You will also have the chance to share stories of athletes from a NAIA school and JUCO program, too.
Beyond the high school and college responsibilities, you will have the opportunity to cover the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Sporting KC, the KC Current, and the Kansas City Royals. We also cover the Chiefs’ yearly training camp because it is in St. Joseph at Missouri Western.
What you will do:
- Prepare and deliver daily sportscasts utilizing a combination of local, and regional sports with a HEAVY emphasis on local stories
- Ability to demonstrate enterprise sports reporting and creativity in storytelling
- Produce and present sports stories for station’s website and social media platforms
- Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple priorities
- Excellent writing, verbal and communications skills
- Excellent shooting and editing abilities (ENPS & Edius)
- Must work well in team environment
- Fill in on other shifts when necessary
- Attend daily pitch meetings with original story ideas each workday
- Pursue sports stories in the field with station issued gear: Camera, lights, tripod, and microphone
- Perform other duties as assigned
This is a great opportunity in the television industry and an excellent position to learn and improve your producing, reporting, writing and storytelling skills.
Must Haves:
- Be computer proficient (MS Office, digital editing, web search, databases)
- Excellent communication, lobbying and active listening skills
- Integrity
- BS degree in sports media, journalism or mass communications is preferred
- Valid Driver’s License with a clean driving record
- Ability to sit, stand, lift, stretch and carry up to 25lbs
- Must pass a pre-employment drug test and background screening
- Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
What To Do Next:
If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, reel and references to the email provided.
KQTV
Chris Roush
Sports Director
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Pay: $30,000.00 - $35,000.00 per year
Job offer contingent on background check, drug screen and must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
