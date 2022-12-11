1 Bearcats top Fort Hays State, Bernard goes for 15 points

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State State University men's basketball team used a strong defensive effort to score a 64-49 victory over the visiting Fort Hays State University Tigers in Bearcat Arena.
Northwest notched its 21st straight win overall and moved to 10-0 on the season with the 15-point win. The Tigers fell to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in MIAA play. Northwest is 4-0 in league action.
Senior Diego Bernard led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor. Bernard went 8-of-9 at the free throw line as well. Bernard added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Northwest made its first five field goals of the game and bounced out to an 11-2 advantage with 16:24 to play in the first half. FHSU settled in and drew even at 17-17 with 8:09 left before half. Northwest would limit FHSU to only two made field goals in the final seven minutes of the half to take a 30-26 lead at the break.
Northwest went up 33-26 following a triple from Wes Dreamer with 18:00 remaining in the game. FHSU responded with a 10-2 run to take its first lead of the game at 36-35 with 14:41 to play. The lead would be exchanged seven times until Bernard drained a three-pointer from the left wing with 7:50 left in the game. Bernard's triple gave Northwest a 44-42 advantage. The triple from Bernard ignited a 9-0 Northwest run that was capped by a pair of free throws following a technical foul on FHSU head coach Mark Johnson with 6:11 to play in the contest.
The Tigers would get as close as five at 50-45 with 5:11 to play before the Bearcats stretched it out to a double-figure cushion. Northwest closed the game on a 23-7 surge to score a 64-49 victory.
Northwest shot 51.3% from the floor (20-of-39) marking the eighth time in 10 games this season that the Bearcats have shot 50.0% or better. Northwest won the rebounding battle for the 10th straight time this season by tallying 27 rebounds to 26 for FHSU. Northwest went 19-of-24 at the free throw line, while FHSU went 7-of-10 at the charity stripe.
Northwest will be in action again next Saturday at Emporia State. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. at White Auditorium in Emporia, Kan.