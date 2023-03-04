1 Bishop LeBlond beats Miller, will play in the Class 2 State Final Four

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The #1 State Ranked Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles faced off against Miller on Saturday in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.
In the 1st quarter, Miller struck first with a quick 3-pointer, but LeBlond quickly took the lead back.
The Golden Eagles lead 12-3 at one point in the quarter, but at the end of the 1st it was 12-7.
In the 2nd quarter, LeBlond jumped out to an even larger lead after going on a 9-0 run at the start of the quarter.
LeBlond ended up leading 26-12 at halftime.
HALFTIME STATE:
Kyla Conard: 10 points
Tatum Studer: 7 points
"Playing well with my teammates and sharing the ball really helped me score those points. I wouldn't have been able to do without my teammates playing selfless basketball," said LeBlond Junior, Kyla Conard.
In the 2nd half, LeBlond still able to keep their distance from Miller despite a couple of small scoring droughts. But similar to the first half, LeBlond was able to score off of back-door cuts.
Going into the 4th quarter, LeBlond led by 14 points.
"We're sharing the ball. We're not being selfish. We're sharing the ball. And as you saw tonight, I think we had three or four people over 10 points," said LeBlond Head Coach, Jackie Steltenpohl.
LeBlond ended up winning 55-39, and for the first time since the late 1980's, the Golden Eagles are headed to the Girls Basketball State Final Four.
"It's an amazing feeling. Because our work is finally paying off after these past couple years, it's been pretty heartbreaking. But it makes it all worth it after winning this game," said LeBlond Senior, Tatum Studer.
"I'm still in shock right now, I don't think it's even set in yet. But it feels really good," said LeBlond Senior, Katie Beam.
"It just feels so special because we've been working hard for this for like three years and the last few years we've lost in this game. So to be able to push through, this feels amazing," said Conard.
FINAL STATS:
Kyla Conard: 14 points
Katie Beam: 13 points
Tatum Studer: 11 points