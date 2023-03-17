1 Vashon tops #2 Benton in double overtime thriller in Class 4 state championship game

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) The Benton girls basketball team will take home a second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament.
Vashon defeated the Cardinals, 79-77.
Benton led by 10 in the fourth quarter, 57-47, but Vashon battled back to force overtime tied at 59.
In the second overtime, Vashon led 65-62 with under 30 seconds to play, but Benton's Avery Morlock hit a three to tie it at 65 and force a second overtime.
Vashon outscored the Cardinals, 14-12, in the second overtime and captured the Class 4 state championship with a victory, 79-77.
Benton's Kelsey Johnson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Eliana Arambula added in 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Andrea Simmons had 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Peyton Anderson and Avery Morlock both finished with 10 points.
Benton finishes the season 28-3 and the Class 4 runner-up.