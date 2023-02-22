12 local, area girls punch tickets to Class 1 state wrestling semifinals

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) There will be a dozen area and local girls competing for a spot in a state wrestling championship on Thursday.
Here are the results from Day 1 by team:
Benton:
Tatum Levendahl (140) in the semifinals with two pins.
Cameron:
Abagail Burnett (145) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Justice Brewer (155) in the semifinals with two pins.
Hollie Hedgpeth (235) in the semifinals with two pins.
Chillicothe:
Yoo Lee (120) in the semifinals with a major decision and pin.
Gallatin:
Karydon Jones (145) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Lafayette:
Makenna Alden (100) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Lathrop:
Jordan Diercks (120) in the Consolation 3rd round.
McKayla Knight (135) in the semifinals with a fall and a 1-0 decision.
Sierra Brassfield (140) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Lawson:
Jordyn Smith (110) in the semifinals with two pins.
Mid-Buchanan:
Delanie Smith (105) in the semifinals with two pins.
Molly Stanton (125) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Kalli Schuster (135) in the semifinals with one pin and an 8-6 decision.
North Andrew:
Jaclyn Riedinger (125) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Hamilton:
Natali West (130) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Plattsburg:
Kenlee Fish (170) in the Consolation 3rd round.
Savannah:
Jade Brundige (100) in the semifinals with a bye and pin.