12 local, area girls punch tickets to Class 1 state wrestling semifinals

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) There will be a dozen area and local girls competing for a spot in a state wrestling championship on Thursday.

Here are the results from Day 1 by team:

Benton:

Tatum Levendahl (140) in the semifinals with two pins.

Cameron:

Abagail Burnett (145) in the Consolation 3rd Round.

Justice Brewer (155) in the semifinals with two pins.

Hollie Hedgpeth (235) in the semifinals with two pins.

Chillicothe:

Yoo Lee (120) in the semifinals with a major decision and pin.

Gallatin:

Karydon Jones (145) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Lafayette:

Makenna Alden (100) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Lathrop:

Jordan Diercks (120) in the Consolation 3rd round.

McKayla Knight (135) in the semifinals with a fall and a 1-0 decision.

Sierra Brassfield (140) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Lawson:

Jordyn Smith (110) in the semifinals with two pins.

Mid-Buchanan:

Delanie Smith (105) in the semifinals with two pins.

Molly Stanton (125) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Kalli Schuster (135) in the semifinals with one pin and an 8-6 decision.

North Andrew:

Jaclyn Riedinger (125) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Hamilton:

Natali West (130) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Plattsburg:

Kenlee Fish (170) in the Consolation 3rd round.

Savannah:

Jade Brundige (100) in the semifinals with a bye and pin.

