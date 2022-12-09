 Skip to main content
2 Maryville, 2 Savannah football players earn 1st team All-State honors

(MISSOURI) Two Maryville Spoofhounds and two Savannah Savages football players earned first team All-State honors Friday.

RB- Cade Chappell (Savannah)
 
OL- Kort Watkins (Maryville)
 
DB- Truman Bodenhausen (Savannah)
 
Athlete- Cooper Loe (Maryville)
 
OL- Bo Smith (Chillicothe)
 
DL- Cooper Burnsides (Savannah)
 
LB- Cooper Loe (Maryville)
 
P- Griff Bonderer (Chillicothe)
 
OL- Jackson Hagler (Savannah)
 
LB- Corbin Rodenberg (Chillicothe)
 
P- Carter Hewitt (Lafayette)

