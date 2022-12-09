2 Maryville, 2 Savannah football players earn 1st team All-State honors

(MISSOURI) Two Maryville Spoofhounds and two Savannah Savages football players earned first team All-State honors Friday.
1st Team:
RB- Cade Chappell (Savannah)
OL- Kort Watkins (Maryville)
DB- Truman Bodenhausen (Savannah)
Athlete- Cooper Loe (Maryville)
2nd Team:
OL- Bo Smith (Chillicothe)
DL- Cooper Burnsides (Savannah)
LB- Cooper Loe (Maryville)
P- Griff Bonderer (Chillicothe)
3rd Team:
OL- Jackson Hagler (Savannah)
LB- Corbin Rodenberg (Chillicothe)
P- Carter Hewitt (Lafayette)