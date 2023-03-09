2 South Iron tops #1 Platte Valley in the Class 1 semifinals

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) The South Iron Panthers topped #2 Platte Valley, 65-49, Thursday afternoon in the Class 1 semifinals at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Mo.
These two teams were tied at 11 after the first quarter, but South Iron started the second quarter on a 13-0 run and led 26-18 at the break.
In the third quarter, both teams traded baskets and tallied 17 points each in the quarter.
South Iron led 43-35 going to the fourth quarter and Platte Valley got within six, 45-39, but the Panthers pulled away late to advance to the Class 1 championship game on Friday.
Platte Valley's Memphis Bliley scored 18 points including 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Justin Miller added in 10 points and Matt Jermain posted 9.
Platte Valley will play for third place Friday at 10 a.m. in Hammons Student Center.
South Iron will try to win its third-straight state championship.