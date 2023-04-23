2023 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Kansas City Enshrinement features local legends

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The 2023 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Kansas City Enshrinement at Municipal Auditorium Sunday afternoon inducted some local legends into the state's Hall of Fame.
Charlie Burri, the "Godfather" of Missouri Western athletics, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
At the age of 92, Burri was presented with the plaque and honored for his years as the first Griffons' athletic director. Burri was also the men's basketball coach and golf coach.
Also, Jefferson Eagles legendary basketball and softball coach Don Edwards was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Edwards won more than 800 games as the Jefferson girls and boys basketball coach. Edwards won three state titles as the head basketball coach.
While at Jefferson, Edwards led the Eagles to six Final Four appearances in softball and three state titles.
As for teams being inducted into the Hall of Fame, the 2007 Benton Girls basketball team was honored and enshrined into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The Cardinals went 30-0 and won the Class 4 state championship. During their run to a state title, Benton defeated Liberty, the Class 5 state champions, and Holton, Kansas' Class 4 state title team.
The other area team inducted into the Hall of Fame was the 1970s and 1982 Northeast Nodaway girls basketball teams.
The iconic basketball program won multiple state title including the first MSHSAA sanctioned girls basketball championship in 1973.