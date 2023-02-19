(#3) Bearcats MBB pull away late to grab the win over Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Northwest Athletics
The No. 3-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team pulled away late against Missouri Western to secure the squads 11th straight victory with a score of 68-59.
Northwest improves to 25-2 overall and 18-2 in MIAA play. Missouri Western drops to 11-14 overall and 7-12 in conference action.
After a quick Missouri Western bucket, Mitch Mascari responded with a three-pointer to give the 'Cats an early 3-2 lead. Both squads battled back and forth the lead for the first 10 minutes of action.
Bennett Stirtz got a break away that led to a dunk which sparked an 8-0 run for Northwest. Wes Dreamer followed the dunk with a layup, Byron Alexander sank a layup the next possession, and Bennett Stirtz closed out the run with another layup. With 8:29 to go in the half, the Bearcats were up 22-16.
It was all Griffons for the next five minutes of action as they responded with an 11-0 run of their own to take a 27-22 lead before Wes Dreamer ended it with two free throws with 2:03 to play before halftime.
At the half, Missouri Western had a 31-26 lead over Northwest.
Wes Dreamer accounted for 11 of the Bearcats 26 first half points as he was 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Dreamer also tallied a team-high five rebounds in the half.
Northwest quickly tied things up in the second half with four early points from Diego Bernard followed by a three-pointer from Wes Dreamer that forced a Missouri Western timeout. With 18:18 to play, the teams were knotted up at 33 apiece.
With the Griffons up 40-37, Mitch Mascari hit a big three to knot things up once again. Five minutes later, Northwest used a 5-0 run with two Bennett Stirtz free throws and another Mascari three to give the game its eighth tie of the day.
With 9:43 to go, Daniel Abreu was fouled on a three and connected on 2-of-3 free throws to give the 'Cats their first lead of the second half at 49-47.
Bennett Stirtz gave Northwest its largest lead of the day at 56-49 with his first three of the game to force a Griffon timeout.
Northwest was 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the final 2:05 of the game as the Bearcats get their 22nd straight win against Missouri Western by a score of 68-59.
Wes Dreamer and Bennett Stirtz tied for a team-high 16 points. Dreamer had a team-high nine rebounds while Stirtz had a team-high seven free throws. Diego Bernard tallied 15 points and a team-best four assists. Mitch Mascari added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, and Byron Alexander recorded eight points with two blocks.