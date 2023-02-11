 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

30+ area wrestlers punch their ticket to Class 1 State Wrestling Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Tatum Levendahl during Class 1 District 4 Tournament

(KEARNEY, Mo) The Class 1 District 4 Tournament was held over the weekend.

More than 15 area teams looking to send their wrestlers to the State Tournament in 2 weeks.

The Northwest Missouri area will see more than 30 wrestlers in the Class 1 State Tournament.

100 - 

  • 1st Place - Jade Brundige of Savannah
  • 2nd Place - Makenna Alden of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
  • 4th Place - Jaylynn Garst of Rock Port

105 - 

  • 1st Place - Delanie Smith of Mid-Buchanan

110 - 

  • 3rd Place - Jordyn Smith of Lawson
  • 4th Place - Emma Teten of Rock Port

115 -

  • 3rd Place - Ali Gonzalez of Lathrop
  • 4th Place - Kentli Whitaker of South Harrison

120 - 

  • 1st Place - Jordan Diercks of Lathrop
  • 2nd Place - Brooklyn Wennihan of Tarkio
  • 4th Place - Madison Mcfall of Lawson

125 - 

  • 2nd Place - Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew
  • 3rd Place - Molly Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
  • 4th Place - Josie Briant of Lawson

130 -

  • 4th Place - Natali West of Hamilton

135 -

  • 1st Place - Kalli Schuster of Mid-Buchanan
  • 2nd Place - McKayla Knight of Lathrop
  • 4th Place - Kenley Moore of Polo

140 - 

  • 1st Place - Tatum Levendahl of Benton
  • 2nd Place - Sierra Brassfield of Lathrop
  • 4th Place - Aliyah Jesse of Lawson

145 -

  • 1st Place - Valorie Gabrielli of Polo
  • 2nd Place - Isabel Foster of Benton
  • 3rd Place - Abagail Burnett of Cameron
  • 4th Place - Karydon Jones of Gallatin

155 -

  • 1st Place - Justice Brewer of Cameron

170 -

  • 3rd Place - Abigail Parker of Gallatin
  • 4th Place - Kenlee Fish of Plattsburg

190 -

  • 3rd Place - Keeleigh Fish of Albany
  • 4th Place - Mesa Welch of Polo

235 -

  • 1st Place - Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron
  • 2nd Place - Avery Clay of Lathrop

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 