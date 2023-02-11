30+ area wrestlers punch their ticket to Class 1 State Wrestling Tournament

(KEARNEY, Mo) The Class 1 District 4 Tournament was held over the weekend.
More than 15 area teams looking to send their wrestlers to the State Tournament in 2 weeks.
The Northwest Missouri area will see more than 30 wrestlers in the Class 1 State Tournament.
100 -
- 1st Place - Jade Brundige of Savannah
- 2nd Place - Makenna Alden of Lafayette (St. Joseph)
- 4th Place - Jaylynn Garst of Rock Port
105 -
- 1st Place - Delanie Smith of Mid-Buchanan
110 -
- 3rd Place - Jordyn Smith of Lawson
- 4th Place - Emma Teten of Rock Port
115 -
- 3rd Place - Ali Gonzalez of Lathrop
- 4th Place - Kentli Whitaker of South Harrison
120 -
- 1st Place - Jordan Diercks of Lathrop
- 2nd Place - Brooklyn Wennihan of Tarkio
- 4th Place - Madison Mcfall of Lawson
125 -
- 2nd Place - Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew
- 3rd Place - Molly Stanton of Mid-Buchanan
- 4th Place - Josie Briant of Lawson
130 -
- 4th Place - Natali West of Hamilton
135 -
- 1st Place - Kalli Schuster of Mid-Buchanan
- 2nd Place - McKayla Knight of Lathrop
- 4th Place - Kenley Moore of Polo
140 -
- 1st Place - Tatum Levendahl of Benton
- 2nd Place - Sierra Brassfield of Lathrop
- 4th Place - Aliyah Jesse of Lawson
145 -
- 1st Place - Valorie Gabrielli of Polo
- 2nd Place - Isabel Foster of Benton
- 3rd Place - Abagail Burnett of Cameron
- 4th Place - Karydon Jones of Gallatin
155 -
- 1st Place - Justice Brewer of Cameron
170 -
- 3rd Place - Abigail Parker of Gallatin
- 4th Place - Kenlee Fish of Plattsburg
190 -
- 3rd Place - Keeleigh Fish of Albany
- 4th Place - Mesa Welch of Polo
235 -
- 1st Place - Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron
- 2nd Place - Avery Clay of Lathrop