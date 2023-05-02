35 Griffons top #12 Northwest in Central Region final

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)
The No. 35-ranked Missouri Western Griffons toppled the No. 12-ranked Northwest Missouri State University women's tennis team in the NCAA Central Region final on the Grube Courts at the Rosewell Tennis Center.
The Griffons earned a spot in Orlando, Fla., with the dual win. MWSU improved to 15-6 on the year, while Northwest finished its season at 18-5.
The Griffons gained an early upper hand by securing the doubles point. The Griffons won the action at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to take a 1-0 lead.
The Bearcats would have to take four of the six singles matches to advance but could only muster two wins in the afternoon. No. 11-ranked Vera Alenicheva took care of No. 38-ranked Isabella MacGibbon at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 6 singles, Carolina Lima De Oliveira overcame a first-set loss to win a three-set match over MWSU's Nicole Donnelly. De Oliveira won by scores of 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 42-ranked Tyffaine Pais was locked in a three-set battle at No. 2 singles with MWSU's Anya Chavez when the match was stopped. Pais won the first set, 6-3, but dropped the second set, 4-6. Pais led 4-2 in the third when it was halted.
MWSU won a pair of three-set matches at No. 3 singles and No. 5 singles. The Griffons notched a straight-sets victory at NO. 4 singles as well.