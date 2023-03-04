4 Platte Valley tops Santa Fe, will play in the Class 1 State Final Four

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) #4 Platte Valley played Santa Fe in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals on Saturday.
Platte Valley controlled this game from the start, leading at the end of the 1st 12-2.
In the 2nd quarter, the scoring slowed down but Platte Valley still with a 11-point lead over Santa Fe at halftime.
Platte Valley led by 20+ in most of the 2nd half, disrupting everything and anything Santa Fe tried to do.
PV scored 21 points in the 3rd quarter and another 12 in the 4th, while also holding Santa Fe to only 14 total 2nd half points.
Platte Valley went on to win 50-20, securing their spot in the State Final Four once again.
"It's gonna be a fun one," said Platte Valley Sophomore, Maleeah Bliley.
"Speaks to the type of competitors they are and you know, the the amount of work that they're willing to put in," said Platte Valley Head Coach, Tyler Pederson.
"I think really, in the first half. The Post points are really what kind of got us going. But then my role kind of a changed throughout the game. And I'm fine with that. Because my second half my role turned into passing, which led to those three point shots that got us going," said Platte Valley Junior, Maggie Collins.
"Yeah, it's definitely amazing. You know, we've done it a couple of times already. But we know that we have to go down there and finish it," said Platte Valley Junior, Brylie Angle.
FINAL STATS:
Brylie Angle: 13 points
Sarah Langford: 10 points
Maleeah Bliley: 9 points
Maggie Collins: 8 points