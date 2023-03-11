4 Riverside takes home 2nd place in the Class 2A Girls State Playoffs

(MANHATTAN, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones faced off against #2 Berean Academy for the Class 2a Girls State Title Game.
The Cyclones jumped out to an early lead with help from 4 players with baskets, 11-2. But to end the 1st, the Warriors went on a run to close the gap to 14-9 at the end of the quarter.
In the 2nd quarter, Riverside couldn't get much going offensively as they went into halftime trailing 19-16.
In the 2nd half, the Warriors just seemed to not miss any shot they took, and Riverside trailed 34-22 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
In the 4th quarter, Riverside seemed to have a spark of energy offensively and defensively, but the Cyclones just ran out of time as they fell 48-31.
"We're just really grateful to be able to come the state and we got farther than a lot of people thought we would. So it's really good," said Riverside Junior, Taylor Weishaar.
The Cyclones have nothing to hang their head on though as this season they made program history in playing in their 1st ever state title game. They also defeated the #1 Team in the entire state in overtime on Friday to advance to the State Title Game.
"We just kept working at it, and a lot of them just kept improving. And then the wins came after that. So hopefully, we'll keep growing," said Riverside Head Coach, Craig Burns.
The Cyclones are returning all but 1 player for next season, and expect them to be hungry to return to the State Title Game and get their revenge.