5 Bearcats win 21st straight game against Griffons

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 5-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team rolled to an 87-64 victory over the visiting Missouri Western Griffons Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.
It marks the 21st straight victory for Northwest over Missouri Western on the hardwood. Northwest is 14-1 overall and 7-1 in the MIAA. Missouri Western is 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the MIAA.
Northwest had five players in double-figure scoring led by Wes Dreamer 17-point output. Dreamer connected on 5-of-8 three-pointers as the Bearcats tied a season-high with 14 made triples.
Missouri Western finished with 3 players in double-figure scoring led by JaRon Thames finished with 17 points. Taye Fields added 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Julius Dixon added 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field.
Diego Bernard was 6-of-8 from the floor and tallied 16 points. Bernard added to his stat sheet with seven rebounds and five assists.
The Bearcats shot 63.3% from the floor marking the fourth time this season that Northwest has shot 60.0% or better from the floor. The Griffons shot only 46.5% from the floor and 38.9% from 3 point land.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair for the first 10 minutes of the contest. Missouri Western held a 16-14 lead with 9:24 to play before suffering through a six-minute plus scoring drought. While the Bearcats were locking down on the defensive end, Northwest was still clicking offensively. Northwest hit MWSU with a 16-0 run to take command of the matchup at 30-16. Northwest shot 61.9% in the first half in building a 37-18 lead at the break.
The Bearcats went on to shoot 64.3% from the field in the second half. Northwest knocked in eight second-half three-pointers that helped the home squad build its largest bulge of the contest at 27 points with 7:45 left in the game.