5 Riverside rolls to a 35-point win at home

(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside is off to one of their best starts in recent years and currently are the 5th ranked team in their class and looked to keep their season rolling on Friday.
The #5 Cyclones hosted the Axtell Eagles on their court warming night on Friday.
Early in this match-up the game was back and forth with both #5 Riverside and Axtell trading buckets.
But an And-1 by Freshman Ella Wiser and a 3-point shot by Junior Abby O'Grady helped give the #5 Cyclones a 14-8 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
In the 2nd quarter #5 Riverside's full court pressure came alive as they forced multiple turnovers and only allowed 4 points defensively finishing the half with a 27-12 lead.
6 players scored in the 1st half for the #5 Cyclones, only 3 players scored in the half for Axtell.
The 2nd half started much of the same way the 1st half ended. The #5 Cyclones forcing turnovers after turnovers which helped them get transition buckets.
In the 2nd half, the 3's started falling, as Abby O'Grady hit 3 3-point shots, and Halle Studer made 2 3's as well.
#5 Riverside did not allow more than 8-points in a single quarter defensively, and the offense did not score under 12-points in any quarter.
The #5 Cyclones improve to (13-1) after they grab a 58-23 win over the Eagles.
FINAL STATS:
Abby O'Grady: 19 points
Halle Studer: 15 points
Taylor Weishaar: 10 points
The #5 Riverside Cyclones will host Sabetha on Tuesday January 31st, and look for their 14th win of the season.