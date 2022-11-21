Abbey Conz signs NLI with Benedictine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Abbey Conz, infront of her Coaches, Family and Friends, made it official that she would be continuing her athletic career at Benedictine.
The Senior has been a multi-sport athlete at Bishop LeBlond, and will join the Ravens Volleyball Program.
"The campus is very beautiful and it's very close to home for me and just everybody being out and round and so friendly was very nice," said Conz. "This is kind of my end goal for everything was to make it back to varsity level and further on from that, so it was very nice to get to that spot".