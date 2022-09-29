Alvarez wins MEC tournament

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) We're getting closer to postseason play for fall sports.
In the world of tennis, one MEC standout is trying to win her second straight singles title.
“She works hard and she wants to win, she hates to lose,” Savannah head coach Kelly Jones says.
For the second consecutive year, Savannah standout Iris Alvarez is the Midland Empire Conference tournament champion.
“Winning twice, it gets me going for districts and I have a good advantage moving into that,” Iris Alvarez says.
Alvarez picking up the conference championship and a big time match winning 6-3 and 6-4 Wednesday afternoon.
“We were both really tired. So my goal was just stay in it and keep fighting for every point and go for every single ball that I could,” Alvarez says.
“She definitely had to work for it. So it was nice to see her in those matches where she had to work a little bit harder, just to see her pull through and to continue to fight and got down a game and came back and kept pushing. So those are good things to see,” Jones says.
The MEC win on Wednesday, just the start of a busy week for Alvarez as now she sets her sights on districts this weekend and making another run in the state tournament.
“Even when she plays because she would like to lose. So that's always a nice thing. But she wants it and she works hard in the offseason. She wants to improve, she wants to get back to state, she wants to do better than she did last year,” Jones says.
“I feel really good. I feel ready to go. Come on Friday conquer and move on to sectionals. I'm ready to get it done,” Alvarez says.