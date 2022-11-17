 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anderson signs with Northwest Missouri State

  • 0
Anderson signs with Northwest
Mitchell Riberal

The Benton Senior will play college soccer for the Bearcats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Benton Senior, Peyton Anderson signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at Northwest Missouri State with Marc Gordon's squad.

Anderson, a standout multi-sport athlete including soccer and basketball. She's a part of two final four basketball teams, but says Northwest felt like the right fit for her with the players and program and says she only ever dreamed of playing college soccer.

I've always known from a young age that I wanted to go play soccer. It's just always been my favorite. So honestly, just how welcoming they were to me. I've gone to a couple ID camps and they just were super nice and welcoming and all the girls just were super cool," said Anderson.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you