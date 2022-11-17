Anderson signs with Northwest Missouri State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Benton Senior, Peyton Anderson signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at Northwest Missouri State with Marc Gordon's squad.
Anderson, a standout multi-sport athlete including soccer and basketball. She's a part of two final four basketball teams, but says Northwest felt like the right fit for her with the players and program and says she only ever dreamed of playing college soccer.
I've always known from a young age that I wanted to go play soccer. It's just always been my favorite. So honestly, just how welcoming they were to me. I've gone to a couple ID camps and they just were super nice and welcoming and all the girls just were super cool," said Anderson.