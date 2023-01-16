Barber finishes with 15 points as Central wins 6th straight game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central looking for their 6th straight win hosted the Liberty Blue Jays on Monday.
Central led early in the 1st quarter with help from 3-point shots by Seniors Bre Dudley and Avery Barber, but Liberty able to hold Central scoreless in the final 3:47 to tie it up 8-8 after 1.
A low scoring game all around but Central able to go into halftime with a 18-17 lead.
Central trailed with under 1:30 left in the game, but a connection from Charlie Broaden to Avery Barber on the backdoor cut to give Central the lead.
"I told them in the locker room that you couldn't have executed that play any better than they did. I mean just called it up and they just ran it perfect. They could not have ran it any more perfect than they did and it got you a lay-up. I'm just proud of them," said Central Head Coach Roger Weibelt-Smith.
After that bucket, Central did not give the lead back with thanks to Bre Dudley who made 2 big free throws to keep Central up by 3.
And Central outscored Liberty 17-15 in the 2nd half to go on and win this game 35-32.
Central wins their 6th straight game of the season and now sit 9-5 on the season.
"I feel like we're in a pretty good spot. I'd say we've hit our high for the season so far, especially our 6 game winning streak and we are just looking to keep going," said Barber.