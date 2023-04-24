Bearcats clinch the 1 seed, Griffons come in at 5 seed in Women's D-II Tennis Tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Division II Women's Tennis Tournament was announced on Monday and the Northwest Bearcats and Missouri Western Griffons both secured a spot.
Northwest is currently ranked No. 7 in all of Division II and has earned their spot as the Central Regions No. 1 seed.
Northwest sits 18-4 on the season, and is led by some top ranked players. Vera Alenicheva is ranked No. 9 and Tyffaine Pais sits at No. 39
The Bearcats will have a bye and will play the winner of the 4 seed vs 5 seed match, which will be the winner of (4) Central Oklahoma and (5) Missouri Western.
Missouri Western has clinched their 2nd straight Division II Tournament appearance.
The Griffons are ranked No.38 in the country and come in as the Central Regions No. 5 seed.
Missouri Western and the MIAA Freshman of the Year, Lucia Casas Blas look to continue their impressive season in the big tournament.
Missouri Western will take on 4 Seed Central Oklahoma on May 1st at 1:00pm in Maryville.