Bearcats defeat Newman, advances to MIAA Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team brushed aside the Newman Jets in the first round of the MIAA Tournament with a final score of 70-54.
Northwest led from the 7:23 mark of the first quarter and never trailed again.
The Bearcats came out strong as they outscored Newman 18-9 in the first quarter. Lindey Kelderman came in off the bench and put up seven early points.
Northwest continued with its solid half outscoring the Jets 19-10 in the second quarter to take its largest lead of the game at 37-19 into the halftime break.
Kelderman tallied 12 first half points and was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Caley Kesten added six points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Northwest shot 58.6% from the field in the half connecting on 17-of-29 shot attempts. The 'Cats held Newman to zero makes from three and 34.8% shooting from the field. Northwest had a one rebound advantage over the Jets in the first half.
Newman started to get things going in the third quarter as the Jets scored 19 points in the quarter, but Northwest did not allow them to make a dent in the lead with the Bearcats also putting up 19 points.
Northwest took its largest lead of the night with a Kesten three-pointer with 9:11 remaining in the game which gave the squad a 21-point advantage. Later in the quarter, Peyton Kelderman made a layup that gave the 'Cats a 21-point lead once again to make the score 63-42 with 3:55 to go in the game.
The Jets outscored Northwest by two points in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats secured a 70-54 win to advance to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament.
Northwest shot 48.3% from the field in the game and held Newman to 38.5% from the field. The Bearcats had 34 points in the paint.
Kesten led the team with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and two threes. Lindsey Kelderman finished with 12 points, and Emma Atwood had 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
With the win, Northwest moves on to face No. 1-seeded Nebraska-Kearney Thursday, March 2. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.