Bearcats heading to the Elite 8

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest men's basketball team is in the Elite 8 as well.
The final eight teams re-seeded and the Bearcats coming in as the fifth seed.
They will take on four seed Bentley with a final four game on the line.
The Bearcats are in a familiar position as they have been to the Elite 8 four of the last five seasons, including three straight.
One thing that head coach Ben McCollum reminds his players is that you can't control the result but you can control the process.
“The result is what gets you in trouble when you try to control results and that's what gets you playing tight and with pressure and and nervous and not trusting what you've done. And so you just have to always remember that you aren't in control and you are in control of your process but you're not controlling the result. And as long as our kids do that, I think everything will be fine,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
The Bearcats will head to Evansville, Indiana for the Elite 8.
That game is at noon on Tuesday, March 22.