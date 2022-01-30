Bengals bounce Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Cincinnati Bengals spoil the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a third-straight Super Bowl appearance. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.
The Kansas City Chiefs scored on their first three drives of the game and took a 21-3 lead into the half.
In the second half, the Bengals held Kansas City in check for most of the third and fourth quarters.
Cincinnati scored a touchdown, field goal, touchdown, and field goal to take a three-point lead, 24-21, with six minutes to go.
The Chiefs tie the game at 24 to force overtime.
In overtime, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception and the Bengals marched down to win the game.