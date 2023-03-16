Benton advances to the Class 4 State championship game

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Benton Cardinals in their 3rd straight Class 4 State Final Four Appearance, looking for State Title appearance berth.
The Cardinals taking on Park Hills Central in the State Semifinals on Thursday.
The 1st quarter, Benton trailed quickly after the Rebels went up 5-0. The Cardinals were able to tie it up, but the Rebels went on a run to take a 16-9 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
In the 2nd quarter, Benton closed the gap to 3 points, but a couple of wide open looks by the Rebels allowed Park Hills Central to take a 26-17 lead at halftime.
In the 1st half, Benton just didn’t seem to get as many good looks as they usually do, and defensively wise, Park Hills Central was able to rotate the ball just enough to find a good look.
The 2nd half, the Benton Cardinals coming out making a run.
Kelsey Johnson had a huge 4th quarter with multiple buckets to help tie the game up for Benton.
The Cardinals shot nearly 53% on the floor in the 2nd half, while holding Park Hills Central to only 37%.
Benton was able to claw back and force the game into Overtime, and once the tip-off occurred, Benton controlled most of the period.
The Cardinals went 7-for-8 from the Free Throw Line in just overtime and held the Rebels to only 25% shooting from the Field.
“I just think we weren't really playing our game and the first half we weren't taking the shots we like to take and our defensive rebounding, we're not up to par to what we're used to. But I feel like we really turned it around and we needed to,” said Benton Sophomore, Andrea Simmons.
The Cardinals controlled overtime to win 55-48, coming back from being down by 15 points at one point in the 2nd half.
“We get to go to another state championship and try to win it this time”, said Benton Head Coach, Chris Micheals.
Benton will now play for a State Title Game Friday at 4:00pm.
“What we told them at halftime is there's a couple of keys. The first key is is we're not playing Benton defense. And that's just not what we do. What you saw in the second half, even up nine points, that's that's what we do,” said Benton Head Coach, Chris Michaels.
FINAL STATS:
Kelsey Johnson: 16 points, 8 rebounds
Andrea Simmons: 16 points, 3 offensive rebounds (Team-High)
Peyton Anderson: 10 points, 5-6 free throws
Eliana Arambula: 10 points, 4-8 shooting