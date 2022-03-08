Benton back in state tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Class 4 State Tournament is set to get underway this week.
The Benton Cardinals girls basketball is looking to go back to a second straight final four.
The Benton Lady Cardinals won the Class 4 District 16 title and are now looking ahead at their next opponent, the Odessa Bulldogs.
Benton has had a very successful season so far sitting with a record of 22-5.
Getting almost all of last year's team back sets the Cardinals up with good experience and will to get back to the semifinals, but they know that in the playoffs.
Anything can happen so they will need to make sure they are prepared.
“Obviously if you make it to a Final Four and then you return everybody except one, it's gonna be, you need to do it again. But basketball is not built that way in the state of Missouri right because anybody's game after this right? Anybody can lose. Okay? And so we'll see who we play and we'll just continue to get better at what we do,” Benton Head Coach Chris Michaels said.
The Benton girls are looking for another final four appearance but the first step, they will be taking on the Odessa Bulldogs in the Class 4 state sectionals.
Benton is 22-5 on the season and Odessa is 13-13.
The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Liberty North high school