Benton Cardinals beat Nevada, head back to the Class 4 Final Four for third-straight season

(SEDALIA, Mo.) The Benton girls basketball team is heading back to the Class 4 Final Four.
The Cardinals defeated Nevada,53-45, Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Benton is making their third-straight Class 4 Final Four appearance.
