 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north
central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind
chill values as cold as 35.-

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Benton drops 31 in the 4th, takes down Lincoln Prep

  • 0
Benton tops Lincoln Prep

Benton tops Lincoln Prep

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the only game of the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame High School Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday, the Benton girls' basketball team rallied from 15 down to beat Lincoln Prep, 65-59.

The Cardinals led by two, 16-14, after one, and these two teams were tied at 26 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Blue Tigers outscored the Cardinals, 20-8, to take a 46-34 lead to the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Prep hit the first bucket of the fourth to make it a 15-point game, 49-34. After that though, the Cardinals outscored the Blue Tigers, 31-10, and picked up the victory.

Cardinals senior Peyton Anderson scored 15 in the fourth and finished with 27 points. Kelsey Johnson added in 13 points. Avery Morlock posted nine points and Emma Loehnig had eight.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 