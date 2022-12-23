Benton drops 31 in the 4th, takes down Lincoln Prep

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the only game of the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame High School Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday, the Benton girls' basketball team rallied from 15 down to beat Lincoln Prep, 65-59.
The Cardinals led by two, 16-14, after one, and these two teams were tied at 26 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Blue Tigers outscored the Cardinals, 20-8, to take a 46-34 lead to the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Prep hit the first bucket of the fourth to make it a 15-point game, 49-34. After that though, the Cardinals outscored the Blue Tigers, 31-10, and picked up the victory.
Cardinals senior Peyton Anderson scored 15 in the fourth and finished with 27 points. Kelsey Johnson added in 13 points. Avery Morlock posted nine points and Emma Loehnig had eight.