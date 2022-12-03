Benton edges Pirates, takes 5th in Savannah Invitational

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals boys' basketball team battled back from an early first half deficit to edge out Platte County, 55-54, to take home fifth place in the Savannah Invitational Tournament.
Platte County led Benton, 28-21, with about 1:30 to play in the second quarter. Cardinals' Zach Smith knocked down a three to make it a four-point game until the Pirates stretched the lead back to seven.
With just seconds left in the half, Smith, again, but this time a step-back three to make it a four-point deficit at the break, 31-27.
In the third quarter, Platte County strikes first, but the Cardinals offense comes alive including two 3s from freshman Lincoln Goodwin.
Benton took a 43-40 lead into the fourth quarter. The Cardinals kept trying to put the game away, but the Pirates stayed with them.
It all came down to two Platte County free throws with about 3 seconds left to play and Benton leading, 55-54.
The Pirates missed both free throws and the Cardinals outlasted Platte County, 55-54.
Benton improves to 2-2 and will host Platte County on Tuesday night.