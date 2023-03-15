Benton returns to Class 4 Final Four for third-straight season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals girls' basketball team is in the middle of an unprecedented run and return to the Class 4 Final Four this week.
The Cardinals are making their third-straight state appearance. In 2021, Benton brought home a fourth place finish and last season, the Cardinals finished with a runner-up performance.
Benton will start their state play on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Central (Park Hills) at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
The Cardinals head to state with a 26-3 overall record and ranked #2 in Class 4.