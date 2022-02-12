Benton sends 2, Irish send 1 to boys state wrestling tournament

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals will send two wrestlers to the state tournament next weekend and the Lafayette Fighting Irish will take one of their own on the boys' side of things.
For the Cardinals, Ethan Nash took third in the 138-pound weight class at the Class 2 District 4 tournament. Junior Bishop Rush placed second at 145.
Lafayette's Jay Greiner took second in the 160-pound weight class.
The Cameron Dragons will send eight wrestlers to state:
106- Dylan Pratt (3rd)
113- Caleb Husch (1st)
120- Ryker Smith (1st)
126- Tanner Riley (1st)
138- Brecken Gates (2nd)
145- Chase Short (4th)
195- Paul Viena (3rd)
285- Cole Henderson (4th)
The Chillicothe Hornets will send three:
138- Bryce Dominique (4th)
170- Brody Carins (2nd)
182- Brock Miller (2nd)
The Maryville Spoofhounds will two:
170- Drew Spire (4th)
285- Kort Watkins (3rd)
The Savannah Savages will take six wrestlers:
106- Creighton Cook (4th)
113- Gage Schottel (2nd)
132- Bryce Damgar (4th)
145- Chance Phillips (3rd)
182- Cooper Burnsides (3rd)
220- Preston Larkin (4th)