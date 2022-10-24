Benton wins Class 3 District 16 Volleyball Tournament

(SAVANNAH, Mo) The #1 seed Benton Cardinals faced off against the #3 Seed Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 3 District 16 championship game on Monday.
The Cardinals win the Match 3 sets to 1.
Set 1: 25-23 Benton
Set 2: 25-23 Benton
Set 3: 25-14 Maryville
Set 4: 25-22 Benton.
"We have one Senior, so really a lot of people would look at this as a rebuild year for us losing 4 Seniors last year, but they have completely turned it around at the end of the season and just dominated, so proud," said Benton Head Coach Lauryn Doolan.
"We got down as a team and on each other but we really pulled it together and we came together and we came to play. And I am honestly just so proud of our team. I am so proud," said Benton Junior Hollie Peters.
Benton now awaits their opponent for Class 3 State Sectionals. This match will take place at Benton on October 27th at 6:30pm.