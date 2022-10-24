 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benton wins Class 3 District 16 Volleyball Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton Volleyball
Mitchell Riberal

(SAVANNAH, Mo) The #1 seed Benton Cardinals faced off against the #3 Seed Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 3 District 16 championship game on Monday.

The Cardinals win the Match 3 sets to 1.

Set 1: 25-23 Benton

Set 2: 25-23 Benton

Set 3: 25-14 Maryville

Set 4: 25-22 Benton.

"We have one Senior, so really a lot of people would look at this as a rebuild year for us losing 4 Seniors last year, but they have completely turned it around at the end of the season and just dominated, so proud," said Benton Head Coach Lauryn Doolan.

"We got down as a team and on each other but we really pulled it together and we came together and we came to play. And I am honestly just so proud of our team. I am so proud," said Benton Junior Hollie Peters.

Benton now awaits their opponent for Class 3 State Sectionals. This match will take place at Benton on October 27th at 6:30pm.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you