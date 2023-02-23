Benton's Levendahl to wrestle for state title, Class 1 boys and girls medal matches set

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Benton's Tatum Levendahl will wrestle for a state wrestling championship Thursday night.
Levendahl won her 140-pound semifinals match via pin at 3:19.
Here are the medal matches for Class 1 Boys and Girls wrestling championships featuring local and area athletes:
BOYS:
106:
1st: Beane (Lathrop) vs Garcia (SPXC)
3rd: Sperry (Gallatin) vs Dubes (CENT)
113:
3rd: Martin (PENN) vs Brewer (VERS)
120:
3rd: Berry (MAYS) vs DeShon (LATH)
5th: Nixdorf (PENN) vs Chisam (SPXK)
138:
3rd: Hughs (TREN) vs Long (BUTL)
5th: Bennett (MAYS) vs McCullough (ELDO)
144:
1st: McAtee (TREN) vs Patrick (BUTL)
3rd: Menke (LAWS) vs Quinn (MARC)
157:
5th: Barton (MAYS) vs Henry (NORT)
175:
5th: Bottcher (GALL) vs Rodriguez (BUTL)
190:
1st: Heintz (MAYS) vs Gibson (TREN)
215:
1st: Nixdorf (PENN) vs Munson (LAFA)
285:
1st: Miller (PENN) vs Hasekamp (CENT)
3rd: Watkins (MAYS) vs Parker (GALL)
GIRLS:
100:
1st: Brundige (SAVA) vs Loganbill (TIPT)
5th: Alden (LAF) vs Dauber (MARC)
105:
1st: Smith (MIDB/NP) vs King (STCH)
110:
5th: Smith (LAW) vs Mallatt (BUTL)
120:
1st: Lee (CHIL) vs Benwell (NOPO)
5th: James (MARS) vs Diercks (LATH)
125:
5th: Riedinger (NA) vs McDonald (SHER)
135:
1st: Schuster (MIDB/NP) vs Henderson (ELDO)
5th: Davis (WEST) vs Knight (LATH)
140:
1st: McNack (CLIN) vs Levendahl (BEN)
3rd: Sackrey (BROO) vs Brassfield (LATH)
145:
3rd: Howell (BROOK) vs Jones (GALL)
5th: Gullet (PACI) vs Gabrielli (POLO)
155:
1st: Sader (KNOB) vs Brewer (CAM)
235:
1st: Ray (SIKE) vs Hedgpeth (CAM)