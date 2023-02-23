 Skip to main content
Benton's Levendahl to wrestle for state title, Class 1 boys and girls medal matches set

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) Benton's Tatum Levendahl will wrestle for a state wrestling championship Thursday night.

Levendahl won her 140-pound semifinals match via pin at 3:19. 

Here are the medal matches for Class 1 Boys and Girls wrestling championships featuring local and area athletes:

BOYS:

106:

1st: Beane (Lathrop) vs Garcia (SPXC)

3rd: Sperry (Gallatin) vs Dubes (CENT)

113: 

3rd: Martin (PENN) vs Brewer (VERS)

120:

3rd: Berry (MAYS) vs DeShon (LATH)

5th: Nixdorf (PENN) vs Chisam (SPXK)

138:

3rd: Hughs (TREN) vs Long (BUTL)

5th: Bennett (MAYS) vs McCullough (ELDO)

144:

1st: McAtee (TREN) vs Patrick (BUTL)

3rd: Menke (LAWS) vs Quinn (MARC)

157:

5th: Barton (MAYS) vs Henry (NORT)

175: 

5th: Bottcher (GALL) vs Rodriguez (BUTL)

190:

1st: Heintz (MAYS) vs Gibson (TREN)

215:

1st: Nixdorf (PENN) vs Munson (LAFA)

285: 

1st: Miller (PENN) vs Hasekamp (CENT)

3rd: Watkins (MAYS) vs Parker (GALL)

GIRLS:

100:

1st: Brundige (SAVA) vs Loganbill (TIPT)

5th: Alden (LAF) vs Dauber (MARC)

105:

1st: Smith (MIDB/NP) vs King (STCH)

110:

5th: Smith (LAW) vs Mallatt (BUTL)

120:

1st: Lee (CHIL) vs Benwell (NOPO)

5th: James (MARS) vs Diercks (LATH)

125:

5th: Riedinger (NA) vs McDonald (SHER)

135:

1st: Schuster (MIDB/NP) vs Henderson (ELDO)

5th: Davis (WEST) vs Knight (LATH)

140:

1st: McNack (CLIN) vs Levendahl (BEN)

3rd: Sackrey (BROO) vs Brassfield (LATH)

145:

3rd: Howell (BROOK) vs Jones (GALL)

5th: Gullet (PACI) vs Gabrielli (POLO)

155:

1st: Sader (KNOB) vs Brewer (CAM)

235:

1st: Ray (SIKE) vs Hedgpeth (CAM)

