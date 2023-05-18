Benton's Machado signs National Letter of Intent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At Benton High School on Thursday, Senior Kevin Machado signed his National Letter of Intent.
Machado signed with Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
The Benton Senior has played multiple sports throughout his high school career and will now join the Rams Football Program.
"I believe I chose Cornell because when I went over there for a visit, I felt like I fit in pretty quick. When I was on the visit, I met a few of the players and they took me in like I have always been there. So it was just a nice welcoming," said Machado.
And one big reason for choosing the Rams? The academics.
"I think academics was also a huge part of the choice," said Machado. "It just seems like I'll be a lot more focused."