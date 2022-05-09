Benton's Newlon qualifies for state golf tournament

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Monday was the Class 3 District 4 Golf Tournament in Kansas City.
The Benton Cardinals had 5 golfers in the Tournament. Senior Carson Newlon was able to shoot a 93 on the course tying himself for 20th, just inside the cut-line.
"I've worked mean since last summer, because last year, I missed a couple by two strokes. So this year, I really didn't want to do that," said Newlon. "I felt I started off pretty slow, and I ended pretty well. So I can't really be mad about it."
Newlon says the wind was a challenge, but he was able to put together enough to qualify for state.
The Cardinals Senior shot a 42 on the Front-9 and a 51 on the Back-9.
Newlon will now compete in Sedalia, Mo on May 16-17 in the State Tournament.