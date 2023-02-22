Benton's Rush, Lafayette's Greiner heads to semifinals, several area wrestlers fighting for top finishes

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals and Lafayette Fighting Irish will have wrestlers fighting for their spot in a state championship match on Thursday.
Benton's Bishop Rush is in the 150-pound weight class.
Lafayette's Jay Greiner is in the 165-pound weight class.
Here is the list of wrestlers still competing in Class 2:
Benton
Bishop Rush (150) in the semifinals with two pins.
Cameron
Dylan Pratt (106) in the semifinals with one pin and tech fall.
Caleb Husch (126) in the semifinals with two pins.
Chase Short (138) in the semifinals with two pins.
Gage Jones (150) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Chillicothe
Carter Shipers (113) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Cayden Larson (157) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Brock Miller (190) in the semifinals with a pin and a 4-2 decision.
Gallatin
Eli Sperry (106) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Draven Wright (144) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Logan Bottcher (175) in the semifinals with a decision and pin.
Gabriel Parker (285) in the semifinals with a pin and injury by default.
Lafayette
Jay Greiner (165) in the semifinals with a pin and decision.
Jackson Perkins (175) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Lathrop
Garrett Beane (106) in the semifinals with two pins.
Gage DeShon (120) in the semifinals with a pin and sudden victory.
Keaton Coots (144) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Lawson
Brayden Sullard (113) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Drew Wilson (138) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Conner Menke (144) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Maryville
Kort Watkins (285) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Mid-Buchanan
Grant Schuster (106) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Spencer Cunningham (113) in the semifinals with two pins.
Ryder Coons (132) in the semifinals with a tech fall and a pin.
Clancey Woodward (138) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Colton Kirkham (165) in the semifinals with a fall and a decision.
Zach Kelly (175) in the semifinals with two pins.
Wade Stanton (190) in the semifinals with a bye and a pin.
Owen Stockbauer (215) in the semifinals with a decision and pin.
Seth Cruz (285) in the semifinals with an ultimate tie breaker and pin.
Savannah
Creighton Cook (120) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Lincoln LaFave (144) in the semifinals with a decision and major decision.
Chance Phillips (165) in the Consolation 3rd Round.
Cooper Burnsides (190) in the semifinals with two pins.