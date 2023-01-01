 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bernard and Dreamer combine for 41 in #6 Bearcats 79-58 win over Riverhawks

  • Updated
  • 0
Bernard and Dreamer

#6 Northwest Bearcats beat Northeastern State to end 2022

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Athletics.

The No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team used a 20-0 first-half run to pave the way for a 79-58 home win over the Northeastern State University RiverHawks on New Year's Eve.

The Bearcats improved to 12-1 overall and 5-1 in MIAA play.

Senior Diego Bernard led all scorers with 21 points, while junior Wes Dreamer contributed with a 20-point afternoon as the Bearcats shot 52.1% from the floor. Bernard went 7-of-10 from the field and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Bernard also added five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Dreamer buried a team-best four three-pointers and secured a team-high seven rebounds.

Northeastern State bounced out to a 9-2 lead as Northwest missed its first four shots from the floor. NSU held a 14-8 lead following a three-pointer by Dillon Bailey with 12:21 left in the first half. Northwest then hit NSU with a game-changing 20-0 spurt. Dreamer knocked down a triple to give Northwest its first lead of the game at 17-14 with 9:54 to play. Dreamer then capped the 20-0 run with another triple at the 5:25 mark that pushed the Bearcat lead to 28-14. 

Northwest held a 39-23 lead at the break on the strength of a 16-4 free throws made advantage. Neither squad missed a free throw in the opening half as the RiverHawks made all four of theirs, while the Bearcats sank all 16 of its freebies.

The Bearcats went on to make 55.6% of its second-half field goals. Northwest held its largest lead of the afternoon at 70-43 with 5:53 to play in the game.

Northwest will return to action Monday to play host to Rogers State University. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. following the women's game in Bearcat Arena.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you