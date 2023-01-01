Bernard and Dreamer combine for 41 in #6 Bearcats 79-58 win over Riverhawks

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Athletics.
The No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team used a 20-0 first-half run to pave the way for a 79-58 home win over the Northeastern State University RiverHawks on New Year's Eve.
The Bearcats improved to 12-1 overall and 5-1 in MIAA play.
Senior Diego Bernard led all scorers with 21 points, while junior Wes Dreamer contributed with a 20-point afternoon as the Bearcats shot 52.1% from the floor. Bernard went 7-of-10 from the field and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Bernard also added five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Dreamer buried a team-best four three-pointers and secured a team-high seven rebounds.
Northeastern State bounced out to a 9-2 lead as Northwest missed its first four shots from the floor. NSU held a 14-8 lead following a three-pointer by Dillon Bailey with 12:21 left in the first half. Northwest then hit NSU with a game-changing 20-0 spurt. Dreamer knocked down a triple to give Northwest its first lead of the game at 17-14 with 9:54 to play. Dreamer then capped the 20-0 run with another triple at the 5:25 mark that pushed the Bearcat lead to 28-14.
Northwest held a 39-23 lead at the break on the strength of a 16-4 free throws made advantage. Neither squad missed a free throw in the opening half as the RiverHawks made all four of theirs, while the Bearcats sank all 16 of its freebies.
The Bearcats went on to make 55.6% of its second-half field goals. Northwest held its largest lead of the afternoon at 70-43 with 5:53 to play in the game.
Northwest will return to action Monday to play host to Rogers State University. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. following the women's game in Bearcat Arena.