Bishop LeBlond Boys Basketball wins Class 2 District 16 Championship

(ROSENDALE, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Boys Basketball Team competed in the Class 2 District 16 Championship against North Andrew on Friday.
LeBlond trailed at halftime 20-17, but in the 2nd half, the Golden Eagles were able to flip the script.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-3 run in the 2nd half to grab the lead, and they didn't let it go for the rest of the game.
LeBlond held North Andrew to only 17 points in the 2nd half, helping the Eagles clinch the Class 2 District 16 Title, winning 51 to 37.
FINAL STATS:
Cooper Waterman: 15 pts
Jacob Winkelbauer: 11 pts
Jake Korell: 9 pts