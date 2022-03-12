Bishop LeBlond finishes in 4th at Class 2 State Tournament

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles finished in 4th place at the Class 2 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Bishop LeBlond lost to Putnam County 57-55 in the Class 2 3rd Place Game. The Golden Eagles saw themselves leading for most of the game, but heading into the 4th quarter they found themselves trailing by 10.
"I felt like we should have been up, probably about five or six, seven, maybe in the first half. But we turned the ball over more than what we used to do. We had 16 turnovers, we average, like eight or nine turnovers a game max. And I think that's the difference in the game for us," said Head Coach, Mitch Girres.
LeBlond with help from Alex Libel and Marcos Dominguez, big shots under 30 seconds in the game were able to pull within 2 points with only 2.8 seconds left.
Landon Gardner was able to force a steal off of the inbounds and able to get it to Chris Guldan for a clean look at 3, but Guldan's shot to win it at the buzzer missed off the rim.
But while the Golden Eagles didn't perform like they wanted to, these seniors say they are proud of what they have accomplished this season.
"We've been excited to play down and just experience only four really good teams each year for any class. And so for us it sucks that we lost both games but I think we're all proud as a team for how we played. A team bond that we created," said Senior, Noah Eidmann.
"Just being down here with my best friends, these guys. We are so close together, this experience was so fun even though it didn't turn out like how we wanted it to," said Senior, Chris Guldan.
The Golden Eagles finish their successful season with a 4th place finish in Class 2 and an overall record of 20-12.