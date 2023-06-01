Bishop LeBlond prepares for Class 1 semifinals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the first time in program history, the Bishop LeBlond girls soccer team is playing in the Class 1 state semifinals.
The Golden Eagles head to the semifinals on Friday with a 14-5 record and will face Father Tolton.
LeBlond had to overcome some early season injuries to get to state and some freshmen had to step up, too.
The Golden Eagles beat Mid-Buchanan, 2-1, in double overtime for the district championship. They beat Barstow, 2-1, in the Class 1 Quarterfinals round.
The state semifinal round game will take place at 12 p.m. Friday in Fenton, Mo.