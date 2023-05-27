Bishop LeBlond punches ticket to Class 1 State Final Four

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) LeBlond soccer looked to continue their impressive season and punch their ticket to their programs 1st ever State Final Four appearance on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (13-5) faced off against the Barstow Knights (9-7) in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals.
LeBlond has been very talented on the road this year as coming into the match against Barstow, had a record of 6-2 on the road, while Barstow only had a 2-2 record at home.
The 1st half of the match was difficult for either team to get any good shots on goal. Barstow controlled most of the 1st 20 minutes of the 1st half, but Bishop LeBlond started to get their offense moving towards the last 20 minutes of the half, but the score was tied 0-0 at halftime.
In the 2nd half, LeBlond came out with an intensity as Freshman Katie Sego found the bottom right corner of the net for a LeBlond goal and the 1-0 lead with 36:06 left on the clock.
"I felt like we were gonna go and get a goal pretty soon in the second half. And I think we were all just wanting it really bad," said Katie Sego.
LeBlond wasn't done there with the scoring. Just a few minutes later at the 29:33 mark Freshman Kendall Cathcart took the Corner kick and sent it into the box to Senior Tatum Studer. After a deflection on Studer's header, the Senior was able to get the ball back and score on the bottom left side of the goal.
"I'm always in the backside, always looking for a goal. And I'm always there every play because even if it's not that play, it will be one play at one point. And that's just what happened. It was great," said Studer on her goal.
The Golden Eagles conceded a goal at around the 15 minute mark left in the 2nd half, but Maddie Sego and the rest of the LeBlond defense did not let another one through.
"Communication is big back there. We're all talking all the time, 24/7 back there. And I think that's really helped us know where to be," said Maddie Sego.
Bishop LeBlond held on to win the match 2-1.
"It's amazing to be here with all these girls and all my teammates, I wouldn't rather do with anyone else. And it's really great to make a lasting impact with this team, specifically," said Studer.
LeBlond has now clinched a Spot in the Class 1 State Semifinals for the 1st time in program history.
"It feels great, you know, being the first team to ever do this. It's just it feels amazing," said Maddie.
"It feels amazing. It's something I've always wanted. I didn't know it was gonna happen my freshman year. And I'm just excited to go," said Katie.
LeBlond will head to Fenton, Missouri for the Class 1 State Final Four next week. The Golden Eagles (14-5) will face off against Father Tolton (16-8-1) in the Semifinals on June 2nd at 12:00pm.