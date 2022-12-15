Bishop LeBlond senior Shae Lewis signs to play basketball at Benedictine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles senior Shae Lewis will continue her basketball career in college at Benedictine College.
Lewis signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday afternoon and will play for head coach Chad Folsom—the same coach and program her head coach, Jackie Steltenpohl, played for.
"I've always wanted to play, but then it kind of got real," Lewis said. "I went started looking into colleges and they were obviously number one on my list."
Lewis still has her senior year of LeBlond left to play and has high hopes for the season.
She will join another former Golden Eagle at Benedictine, Kianna Herrera.