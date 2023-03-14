Bishop LeBlond' Studer, Lafayette's Greiner named Scholar Athletes of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer and Lafayette's Jay Greiner are the Scholar Athletes of the Year.
During the St. Joseph Sports, Inc., St. Joseph Sports Commision and St. Joseph School District's annual honors night, Benton head girls' basketball coach Chris Michaels was named the Coach of the Year.
Lafayette’s Erin Lotspeich and Central’s Andrew Gerstner are the Community Service Award winners. They each receive a $750 scholarship.
Community Engagement Award Nominees:
Paige Perry & Colin Rocha (LeBlond)
Andee Magness & Bishop Rush (Benton)
Erin Lotspeich & Connor Zeit (Lafayette)
Ella Bowman & Blake Ray (St. Joseph Christian)
Mary Kissock & Andrew Gerstner (Central)
Coach of the Year Nominees:
Erin Patrick- GBB (SJC)
Roger Wiebelt-Smith- GBB (Central)
Chris Michaels- GBB (Benton)
Joshua Walters- Wrestling (Lafayette)
Kim Huss- Volleyball (LeBlond)
Scholar Athlete nominees:
Tatum Studer & Sam Schoeberl (LeBlond)
Tatum Levendahl & Kevin Machado-Chavez (Benton)
Makenna Alden & Jay Greiner (Lafayette)
Ella Bowman & Jacob Clabaugh (SJC)
Makenzie Garr & Asher Katakis (Central)