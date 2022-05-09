Bishop LeBlond wins District Golf Title

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Boys Golf Team will return to the State Contest after capturing yet another district title.
"Obviously the goal is to make it to state as a team," said Bishop LeBlond Head Coach, Mitch Girres.
"I had a really good front 9 but I found myself struggling on the back. Just couldn't get anything to fall and found some hazards. But it looks like I'm gonna qualify for State and at the end of the day that's the ultimate goal," said Bishop LeBlond Junior, Sam Schoeberl.
LeBlond coming into districts unfamiliar with the course, but the LB 5 still found a way.
"I'm proud of the way they played., They just kind of hung in there. It's tough conditions, really windy today, the course played pretty tough and they are unfamiliar with it," said Girres.
"Yea it was definitely a battle, it was blowing like crazy. Just had to keep it low and keep it on the grass. Just try to find the fairways and hit the greens," said Bishop LeBlond Sophomore, Tim Johnston.
LeBlond won the Class 3 District 4 title with a team score 314, 21 strokes better than 2nd place Maryville..
And all 5 qualifying for state… the top 4, Tim and Patrick Johnston, Sam Schoeberl and Davis Jungbluth qualify for the team….
And Senior Elijah Spencer with the individual qualifier.
"Yea, I'm looking forward to State. Going to State with all the guys is a tremendous experience and I can't wait to chase another State Title," said Schoeberl.
"Yea, just had to stay true to how I play, not try to do anything crazy and keep it in play," said Johnston.
The Golden Eagles head into next week's Class 3 State Tournament looking to win another State Title. IF they can do it, it will be LeBlond's 5th title in 6 seasons.