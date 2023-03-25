Bishop LeBlond's Studer signs NLI to play college basketball at U of St. Mary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer signed her National Letter of Intent Friday afternoon to continue her basketball career.
Studer will head to Leavenworth, Kan. to play for the University of St. Mary.
"After that state game, I knew I wasn't ready to give up basketball," Studer said Friday. "And so, I really wanted to further my athletic journey and St. Mary was a perfect place to do it."
Studer helped lead the Golden Eagles to a Class 2 state-runner up finish this season. She was also a key part of three district championships.
Studer was named to the MBCA Class 2 All-State team this season.