Bulldog's Ethan Bailey signs NLI with Iowa Central

(GOWER, Mo) East Buchanan High School's Ethan Bailey signed his National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day to Iowa Central.
"They are an up and coming program, so they are going to be good the next few years, so that's why I wanted to go there," said Bailey.
Bailey helped East Buchanan to Back-To-Back State Championship Wins, and racked up some awards on the way.
Bailey, in his Senior season played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas Texas, was voted Unanimous 1st Team All-Conference, All District Team, Unanimous 1st Team All-State, and was awarded MFCA Defensive Player of the Year.
He will now take his talents to the college level to be a member of the Triton Football Team.
"It made me feel at home. It made me feel like there is a family there and that's why I liked it," said Bailey.
Bailey will join his East Buchanan teammate Rylee Parker at Iowa Central.
"I think it's gonna be a good fit for them and I'm excited to see what they do," said East Buchanan Head Coach, Dan Ritter.