(Cape Girardeau, Mo) The East Buchanan Bulldogs played for 3rd place on Saturday in the Class 2 State Volleyball Tournament.
The Bulldogs fell in Set 1 25-15, but stayed close early on in the set.
Going into Set 2, it seemed like the Bulldogs started to put it together with a good chance of coming out with the set win.
But Strafford was able to once again put together a late run that gave them a 2 set lead over the Bulldogs.
“Middle of that game, I thought we did a really good job. We made some adjustments, the girls made some self adjustments and we started playing a lot better. We really put ourselves in a chance to win the 2nd set, and then they (Strafford) kinda pulled away,” said East Buchanan Head Coach, Ryan Horn.
Onto the 3rd set. East Buchanan with an early lead and then leading late 24-22, But Strafford did not go away.
The Bulldogs tried to keep the match alive, but fell 26-24 in Set 3.
The East Buchanan Bulldogs finish in 4th place in Class 2 State Volleyball which is an impressive finish.
Despite not finishing the season the way they would like, this Bulldogs team is able to call themselves a top 4 team in the entire state of Missouri.
“At some point you know they will put it into perspective of what they accomplished and so will I. I know I’m proud of them, they know I’m proud of them and I hope they are proud of each other,” Said Horn.
“I know in a few days I will understand what this really meant. I think it says a lot about our class and our team on how we created that goal (of reaching the Final Four) and accomplished it. And we are the first one’s in our school so it’s really special,” said East Buchanan Senior, Kinzie Woodside.