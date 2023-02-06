Burg signs NLI with Park University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Central High School had 5 seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on Monday. Senior Danielle Burg was one of the 5.
Burg, a standout goalkeeper on Central's Soccer Team, officially signed her NLI to Park University.
"The Coach there has already helped me become a part of their family. He's already hooked me up with the girls there and we've been chatting and talking about the team. A family environment and a smaller college is what I wanted," said Burg.
The Central Senior doesn't just excel on the field, but off it as well. Burg earned the McAfee Scholarship for Academic Excellence, and also a summer abroad program.
Burg's Dream of playing in college is becoming a reality for the senior and she says she can't be happy enough with her decision.
"I've always been focused on academics and sports very strongly," said Burg.
"I think just playing soccer since I was 4 years old, and playing goalkeeper exclusively since 6th grade, It's been a dream since about Sophomore year now (to play in college)," said Burg.
She also already has a plan on what she will study in college.
"I'm going to specialize in business and possibly eventually go to Law School at UMKC.