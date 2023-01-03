 Skip to main content
Burnham scores 26 as St. Joseph Christian wins by 30

  • Updated
Chloe Burnham dribbling at the top of the key

Chloe Burnham scores 26 points in win over Pattonsburg

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian Lions are now 8-2 on the season and have their first win of 2023 after Tuesday's 59-29 win over Pattonsburg.

St. Joseph Christian started out with a quick 12-4 lead in the first quarter and ended up leading 17-10 at the end of the 1st.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions took off as they picked up a 32-14 halftime lead.

At the Half

Pattonsburg:                                        St. Joseph Christian:

Katelyn Jones: 6 points                        Chloe Burnham: 12 points

Kinsley Johnson 4 points                      Ella Bowman: 8 points

Bessa Hoover: 4 points                        Maya Freudenthal: 6 points

The 2nd half, Chloe Burnham and the Lions kept their offense on fire as scored 18 in the third and another 9 in the 4th.

St. Joseph's Defense was just as good, allowing only 4 points in the 3rd and 11 in the 4th.

The Lions grab their 8th win of the season winning 59-29.

Final Stats:

St. Joseph Christian                                         Pattonsburg

C. Burnham: 26 points (Game-High)             K. Jones: 15 points

Jaci Jorgensen: 11 points                             B. Hoover: 6 points

M. Freudenthal: 6 points

