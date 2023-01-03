Burnham scores 26 as St. Joseph Christian wins by 30

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian Lions are now 8-2 on the season and have their first win of 2023 after Tuesday's 59-29 win over Pattonsburg.
St. Joseph Christian started out with a quick 12-4 lead in the first quarter and ended up leading 17-10 at the end of the 1st.
In the 2nd quarter, the Lions took off as they picked up a 32-14 halftime lead.
At the Half
Pattonsburg: St. Joseph Christian:
Katelyn Jones: 6 points Chloe Burnham: 12 points
Kinsley Johnson 4 points Ella Bowman: 8 points
Bessa Hoover: 4 points Maya Freudenthal: 6 points
The 2nd half, Chloe Burnham and the Lions kept their offense on fire as scored 18 in the third and another 9 in the 4th.
St. Joseph's Defense was just as good, allowing only 4 points in the 3rd and 11 in the 4th.
The Lions grab their 8th win of the season winning 59-29.
Final Stats:
St. Joseph Christian Pattonsburg
C. Burnham: 26 points (Game-High) K. Jones: 15 points
Jaci Jorgensen: 11 points B. Hoover: 6 points
M. Freudenthal: 6 points