Cardinals take care of business, defeat Northeast KC

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton boys basketball team grabbed a win Friday night. 

The Cardinals took care of business and defeated Northeast KC BY 40, 62-20.

Benton improves to 7-10 on the season and will host Cameron on Jan. 31.

