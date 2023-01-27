Cardinals take care of business, defeat Northeast KC

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton boys basketball team grabbed a win Friday night.
The Cardinals took care of business and defeated Northeast KC BY 40, 62-20.
Benton improves to 7-10 on the season and will host Cameron on Jan. 31.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton boys basketball team grabbed a win Friday night.
The Cardinals took care of business and defeated Northeast KC BY 40, 62-20.
Benton improves to 7-10 on the season and will host Cameron on Jan. 31.
Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com